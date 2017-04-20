A National Urban Rental Housing Policy to be announced soon: Naidu

Naidu stated that to enable inclusive development benefitting the urban poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’ to ensure Housing for All by 2022.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, today asserted that the government has done more for meeting the housing needs of the urban poor during the last three years than what was done in the previous ten years, proving that it is a ‘government with a difference’ as desired by the people.

Stressing on the need for promoting rental housing stock to meet the housing needs in the context of urbanization being a continuous process and driven by migration, he informed that a National Urban Rental Housing Policy would soon be announced to meet the needs of migrant workers, students, single working women etc.

Naidu stated that to enable inclusive development benefitting the urban poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’ to ensure Housing for All by 2022, and gave the following evidence in support of his assertion:

1. Under PMAY(Urban), 17,73,533 affordable houses have been approved for 2,008 cities and towns in the last less than two years as against 13,82,768 sanctioned for 1,061 cities in the earlier 10 years;

2. An investment of Rs 96,266 cr has been approved so far for construction of houses for urban poor as against Rs 32,713 cr during 2004-14;

3. Central assistance of Rs 27,883 cr has already been approved for release to States/UTs under PMAY(Urban) as against Rs 20,920 cr during the ten years of the previous government;

4. PMAY(Urbana) has been extended to Middle Income Groups, thereby benefiting people with annual incomes up to Rs18 lakh, covering large sections of the society;

5. Specific time limit of 2022 has been fixed for achieving the Housing for All target as against the open ended approach of the previous government; and

6. More importantly, an enabling eco-system has been created to promote affordable housing through various initiatives like granting Infrastructure Status for this segment, concessions like exemption of profits from affordable housing projects from Income Tax etc.

Naidu said that to promote private investments in affordable housing on a large scale, his ministry is considering to extend central assistance of Rs1.50 lakh per each eligible beneficiary belonging to economically weaker sections under projects taken up even on private lands. So far, the ministry has approved construction of 5,83,427 houses under Affordable Housing in Partnership component of PMAY(Urban) only with state governments partnership.

Elaborating on the strategy to meet the Housing for All target by 2022, Naidu informed that 15 States/UTs are being targeted to meet the target by 2019. These are: Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands,Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Puducherry.

Other large states have been asked to submit housing proposals by end 2018 so that construction of houses could be completed by the targeted 2022.

The minister further informed that within 22 months of launch of PMAY (Urban), 97,489 houses have been constructed for urban poor. He gave details of states leading in implementation of PMAY(Urban) as below:

State Affordable houses approved for construction Houses grounded for construction Houses completed Tamil Nadu 2,27,956 86,132 8,382 Madhya Pradesh 2,09,711 58,938 3,331 Andhra Pradesh 1,95,047 54,082 2,892 Karnataka 1,46,548 79,317 14,328 Gujarat 1,44,687 92,367 28,070 West Bengal 1,44,369 45,269 5,665 Maharashtra 1,26,081 39,957 6,963 Bihar 88,293 35,752 2,460 Telangana 82,985 20,640 776 Jharkhand 64,567 42,654 2,672 Odisha 48,855 17,389 1,472 Tripura 45,908 40,639 5,665

Naidu informed that a National Urban Rental Housing Policy would soon be announced to meet the needs of migrant workers, students, single working women etc. The policy outlines measures to be taken to encourage investments in Social Rental Housing with government support and Market Driven Rental Housing without government support. The minister said rental housing would be an effective complement to the Housing for All mission.

The minister informed that the remaining 32 Sections of Real Estate Act, 2016 have been notified last night relating to registration of ongoing projects that have not received completion certificate, penalties for non-compliance etc, which would be effective from first of the next month. He said that under the Act, projects and real estate agents have to be registered with Regulatory Authorities within three months thereafter.

He urged the States/UTs to ensure that Real Estate Rules and other institutional infrastructure were in place by the stipulated time, failing which they would come under public pressure.