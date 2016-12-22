8 ways to manage your household budget

Once you have tallied up about a month’s worth of expenses, divide your expenses into the categories of necessities, sanity savers, and luxuries.

Savings can only be done when you are able to manage your household budget in an efficient way. For this, you have to standardise the savings ratio which means that you need to save at least 10% to 20% of income after meeting your expenses. These savings help you in achieving your financial goals like retirement planning, child education and wedding planning.

Create a scope for your earnings

Well, to manage your financial budget, firstly you need to earn. That can include daily incentives. Whenever you are getting remuneration, just encash it. Apart from this, try to make an area for your ‘monthly income’. This is what you take home after taxes are taken out, if applicable. Typically housewives can generate a lump sum amount of money from their kitty. The amount generated from kitties are interest-free savings they do over a period of the cycle. Eventually, they are paid all the accumulated lump sum amount which becomes very beneficial at the time of buying exorbitant things.

Calculate your Expenses (Fixed, Flexible & Discretionary)

How much per week do you spend on transportation? What is the usual amount that you spend on groceries, or how many times per week do you go for an outing? How many times you go out for dining? Think of other essential things that you need, not want. You can save a good amount of money from your discretionary expenses. Apart from the discretionary expenses, pen down all your fixed & flexible expenses too which are needed on daily basis.

Segregate your expenses and protect them from losses

Once you have tallied up about a month’s worth of expenses, divide your expenses into the categories of necessities, sanity savers, and luxuries. You need to have a health insurance which will control heavy expenses which can occur at the time of medical emergency. Moreover, you must have a term insurance because it forms an umbrella of protection over your family and your financial liabilities.

Start organising your debts

Are there any monthly or yearly bills that you need to pay? There are many expenses which do not occur on daily or weekly basis but occur on yearly basis. For example, while taking an insurance plan you need to pay a premium which is paid annually or semi-annually. Some other examples would be car payments, rent or mortgage, utilities (such as water, electricity, etc.), and taxes (income, house, etc.)

Work out on your Emergency Fund

At times it happens when your weekly cash boundary goes slightly over your weekly spending limit, which may affect your hip pocket and can end up going on the extra charge on your credit card. By fusing some extra saving, approximately 5% of your expenses, you may be able to meet any kind of unexpected medical payments, car or house maintenance costs or any of the other exigencies. If nothing falls over your cash limit, you will end up with surplus saving which can be again used for a certain financial goal at the end by meeting the requirement through this wealth creation.

Analyse your financial goals with respect to time horizon

Your savings need to be invested in the right direction so that you can achieve your future financial goals of life. Do you need to plan for your children’s education? Do you need to replace any household items this year? Do you want to buy a car? Plan for this in advance and you won’t need to draw on your long-term savings. Another important point to note is that you should aim to only buy these items after you have saved for them. Ask yourself, have you started saving for financial goals now?

Make up a new budget, assimilating your expenses and financial goals

Always try to do spending on the necessities only. Cut out on the luxury items and save the sanity savers for those times you are really pulling your hair out. Try to stick to your new budget. Eventually, your amount for sanity savers will get lessen, and the fact that you have previously estimated for them means they can go into extra savings when you actually don’t need them. The healthier the budget the healthier you will be and the healthier your money will grow.

Review your budget on time

All your planning needs to be reviewed so that your daily action plan does not go beyond your cash limit. From your basic to luxury needs, everything should reflect on your household budget so that you can easily achieve all your financial goals without perturbing your day to day expenses. If are able to regularise your budget today, you can plan for a better tomorrow.