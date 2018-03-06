7th Pay Commission: Why BJP’s unprecedented victory in Tripura is a big financial gift to the state govt employees

It is a big feat for BJP and all its party workers but the win is even more important and a big good news for the state government employees of Tripura. (PTI photo)

It came as a big surprise for many when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered an unprecedented victory in Tripura Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dubbed the saffron party’s win over the Left in Tripura a victory of ideology. It is a big feat for BJP and all its party workers but the win is even more important and a big good news for the state government employees of Tripura too. During the election campaigning in Tripura, BJP had promised that if voted to power, the party would implement the 7th central pay commission’s recommendations for the Tripura government employees. This implementation of 7th CPC recommendations will act a major boost for the salary structure of the government employees in Tripura. It’s is important to note here that BJP leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during one of his rallies in Tripura had confirmed that implementation of 7th CPC recommendations in the state if the saffron party comes to power. Noteworthy, so far the 7th CPC recommendations were not introduced in Tripura. “BJP will implement 7th CPC recommendations in Tripura like it did in Uttar Pradesh after it came to power 10 months ago,” Yogi Adityanath had said.

Now, as the BJP has won Tripura Assembly Elections and the state party chief Biplab Kumar Deb is set to be CM, the government employees are eagerly waiting for BJP to fulfil its promise of implementing the 7th CPC recommendations in the state.

In June last year, the Union Cabinet had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications.

Tripura Assembly Elections

The BJP and the IPFT emerged the winners in the Tripura Assembly elections by bagging 43 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly. BJP had won 35 seats, while IPFT got eight. Elections for 59 assembly seats of the 60-member assembly were held on February 18. However, the voting was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate.