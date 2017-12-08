7th Pay Commission to be last commission to recommend pay hike? See what may happen

It is also learnt that Centre is considering to adjust the salaries of its employees and pensioners Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses the 50 per cent mark. (Reuters)

In a major development, 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC may be the last commission to make recommendations regarding the salaries of central government employees. The government is reportedly planning to abolish the system of formation of any pay commission in future, The Sen Times reports. It is also learnt that Centre is considering to adjust the salaries of its employees and pensioners Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses the 50 per cent mark. Currently, there are 4.8 million employees and 5.2 million pensioners under the central government. The 7th Pay Commission report was submitted to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by Justice A K Mathur on November 19, 2015 and since then, government employees salaries have jumped considerably.

The objective behind the move is to keep central government employees salaries and allowances in balance with prices in the market, as per Sen Times report. Therefore, the pay and allowances will be hiked when DA crosses 50 percent. In future, the department of expenditure will be given the responsibility to regularly monitor salaries and allowances of central government employees and recommend the changes needed. the report noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the Defence Ministry is likely to take a decision on capping the educational expenses paid to the children of ex-servicemen in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Amid demands not to go ahead with the decision, a letter dated September 13, issued by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, capped the fee for tuition and hostels at Rs 10,000 per month, as per the recommendations. As per sources, Defence Ministry was apprised of the matter, indicating that a decision on the issue could be taken soon.

Also, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The RS MP urged Sitharaman not to cap the total expenditure towards tuition fee and hostel charges at Rs 10,000. Chandrasekhar in his letter to the minister said capping the fund goes against the very principle by which this scheme was implemented. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former army chief and Minister of State for External Affairs General V.K. Singh had also urged the minister to review the move.