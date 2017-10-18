7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu government employees get big hike, maximum wages raised to whopping Rs 2.25 lakh

The Diwali celebrations this year have become grand for Tamil Nadu government employees. (Reuters photo)

The Diwali celebrations this year have become grand for Tamil Nadu government employees as the state government has given a big bonanza to them. Nearly 12 lakh employees of the Tamil Nadu government will get a manifold revision in minimum and maximum wages in line with the 7th Pay Commission. “Following the move, the government would incur an additional expense of Rs 14,719 crore annually,” Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by K Palaniswami on October 11 had accepted the recommendations made by a panel in this regard based on the 7th Pay Commission suggestions.

The new wage structure was arrived at using the 2.57 multiplication factor followed by the central government.

What are minimum and maximum wages now?

-The minimum wage has been determined at Rs 15,700 as against the existing Rs 6,100.

-The maximum wage will be Rs 2.25 lakh against existing maximum wage of Rs 77,000.

-The hike in various allowances include HRA were more than previous revisions.

According to the TN CM, “The 2.57 multiplication factor had been used to revise pension/family pension, which will be Rs 7,850. The decision would benefit seven lakh pensioners. Maximum pension would be Rs 1,12,500 and family pension would be Rs 67,500, CM said. The ceiling on gratuity at the time of retirement had been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, he added.

Wage revision benefits were also being extended to nutritious meal scheme workers, Anganwadi staff and village panchayat officers. Also, TN CM announced a 30 per cent hike for those employees receiving consolidated pay.