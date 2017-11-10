7th Pay Commission shock fallout: Over delay in minimum pay hike, Unions call massive 3-day strike

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

7th Pay Commission report fallout: As many as 10 central trade unions have gone on a 3-day Dharna in front of the Parliament on Thursday morning to protest against the delay in minimum pay hike under the 7th Pay Commission as demanded by the unions. These Central employees have been demanding a hike in minimum pay to Rs 26,000 from Rs 18,000. The government had approved a hike in salary in June 2016 while the 7th Pay Commission recommendations on a hike in allowances were approved by it in July 2017.

The unions that are taking part in this protest include: All India United Trade Union Centre (AICCTU), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), according to Times Now.

The unions also decided to launch their protest against the government over giving no heed to their 12-point charter of demands on minimum wage, social security and others. Meanwhile, the National Anomaly Committee (NAC), which was formed to resolve all matters related to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, is looking into this matter too.

A leader of these central government employees told The Sen Times that the NAC was supposed to meet in October but it was postponed due to the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The trade unions are now expecting a decision in this regard in January after results of the state elections are announced.

According to a clutch of reports, NAC may suggest hiking minimum pay to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000 and the Fitment factor is likely to be raised to 3.00 times from the existing 2.57 times.