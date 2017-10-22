7th Pay Commission: Minimum pay to be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000?

A number of employees of Central government are seeing a fresh ray of hope regarding hike in minimum salary. (PTI photo)

After Tamil Nadu and Gujarat implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and Modi government extended the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission for the teaching faculty of central and state universities and aided colleges, a number of employees of Central government are seeing a fresh ray of hope regarding hike in minimum salary. The minimum pay is expected to go up by 17 per cent, according to a report in OneIndia. Reportedly, after the hike of 17 per cent, the fitment factor will also be raised from 2.57 to 3 times. And, thus minimum salary may go up to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000.

Earlier, the Central government on Oct 11 announced that it has extended the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission for the teaching faculty of central and state universities and aided colleges. The move will benefit 7.58 lakh professors, assistant professors and others, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after a cabinet meeting, where the decision was taken. He said the hike would be anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.

Also, ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners. Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said today in a statement. Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October.