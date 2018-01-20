7th Pay Commission latest news: Is this the reason behind hike delay in minimum Pay, Fitment Factor

7th Pay Commission: The junior-level employees of the central government have some reasons to cheer as the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) has recommended a hike in their minimum pay. (PTI)

7th Pay Commission: The junior-level employees of the central government have some reasons to cheer as the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) has recommended a hike in their minimum pay. The NAC has suggested hike which is beyond that of the 7th Pay Commission. It is also learnt that the minimum pay of mid-level and senior level central government employees will not change beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. However, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is reportedly against the NAC’s proposal to hike the minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

As per the report, the NAC had recommended a minimum pay to increase from 18,000 to Rs 21,000 and also increase the fitment factor from the existing 2.57 times to 3.00, beyond what has been recommended in the 7th Pay Commission. As of now, the NAC has sent the proposal through the DoPT recommending a hike of the minimum salary for the central government employees beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The DoPT in return has forward it to the finance ministry.

An official was quoted as saying that after discussions with all stakeholders, the NAC was suppose to recommend new pay structures for central government employees especially lower-level employees up to the pay matrix level 5. A source close to the finance ministry reportedly said that the minimum pay is likely to be increased, more than the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, only for the central government employees who get salaries from pay matrix level 1 to 5. As far as mid-level and senior level central government employees are considered, the source said that there will be no change in salaries of employees above pay matrix level 5. As the ministry is of the view that they have already got a good hike in the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Originally, the 7th Pay Commission had recommended raise of the basic pay to Rs 18,000 from Rs 7,000a month, while the maximum basic pay to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 80,000 and fitment factor of 2.57. The central government employees, however, have sought a raise in minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and fitment factor 3.68 times from 2.57 times, beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.