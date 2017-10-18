7th Pay Commission: How BJP government in Rajasthan gave big Diwali gift to employees on Dhanteras

It is a big Diwali gift for Rajasthan government employees! (Photo from Twitter)

It is a big Diwali gift for Rajasthan government employees! Just 2 days ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission. The decision by the BJP government will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has confirmed that the state government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October.

CM Vasundhara Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th pay commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October, as per news agency PTI. She said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. “The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare,” she added, PTI reported.

This big development came just a few days after Modi government extended the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission for the teaching faculty of central and state universities and aided colleges. “The move will benefit 7.58 lakh professors, assistant professors and others,” HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after a cabinet meeting, where the decision was taken. He said the hike would be anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.