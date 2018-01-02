7th Pay Commission: Here is what you can expect in 2018; employees set for stiff fight

The year 2018 can be very crucial for the central government employees who are hopeful that the recommendations may finally be implemented. (Source: PTI)

The year 2018 can be very crucial for the central government employees who are hopeful that the recommendations may finally be implemented. (Source: PTI)Another year has passed away and the fight for the minimum pay hike under 7th Pay Commission is still on with more than 48 lakh government employees taking part in it and waiting with bated breath for some good news. Even though the government had recommended the minimum pay hike, it has been delaying the matter for a long time now. It was about two years ago when the seventh pay commission had proposed the minimum salary hike for the central government employees. However, nothing has been done yet.

Recently, there were reports stating that the government might have dropped the idea completely which came as a huge concern for the 48 lakh central government employees and around 52 lakh pensioners. This led to the employees union threatening to call an indefinite strike. However, the rumour was put down when the news came out that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is planning to constitute a new high-level committee to proceed with this 7th Pay Commission’s recommendation.

The committee which will be formed soon is expected to look into the secretaries of several ministries of the country including Ministry of Home Affairs, Health, pension, posts, and expenditure. This committee will also be responsible for the proceedings of the recommendation made by 7th Pay Commission regarding minimum pay hike.

With the formation of a high-level committee, government employees have found a ray of hope for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation. The year 2018 can be very crucial for the central government employees who are hopeful that the recommendations may finally be implemented.

It is expected that the HRA increases by various governments may push up housing inflation further in 2018. It has already had an impact on the inflation, according to the Reserve Bank of India. “On the whole, inflation is estimated in the range 4.3%- 4.7% in third quarter and fourth quarter of this year, including the HRA effect of up to 35 basis points (0.35%), with risks evenly balanced,” RBI had said.

“The staggered impact of HRA increases by various state governments may push up housing inflation further in 2018. The recent rise in international crude oil prices may sustain, especially on account of the OPEC’s decision to maintain production cuts through next year,” it added.