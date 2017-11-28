7th Pay Commission: Government implements new pay scale here, but with a big twist

The 7th Pay Commission is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

In a major move, the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for employees of autonomous bodies, corporations, and public sector enterprises has been cleared by the government in Goa. This was done after a long-pending demand by the employees were cleared. However, in what may have come as a surprise if not a shock for the employees concerned, on Monday, a circular was issued which said that the new pay scale would be implemented on “case-to-case” basis, “subject to a few conditions”. Neither the conditions nor the factors on which the cases will be mentioned were not mentioned in the circular provided by the government. This will leave all employees on tenterhooks as to what awaits them. The uncertainty thereby created will definitely raise frustrations even more.

Additional secretary (finance) Michael D’Souza stated in the circular that “the matter was under active consideration of the Government for some time now”. However, the government has made it mandatory for these bodies to assess their “staffing position” by considering day-to-day activities, freeze existing staffing position and propose the implementation of the revised pay structure after taking into account the measures initiated to generate additional revenue.

Notably, at the Centre, even after the announcement of the 7th Pay Commission almost 18 months back, there still had not been any major report of the government moving on it deputation allowances. But on Monday, the deputation allowance given to central government employees has been more than doubled to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 per a month, according to an order issued by the personal ministry. The move is based on the recommendation of the 7th pay commission.

Implementation of new pay scales recommended by the 7th Pay Commission is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 1.02 lakh cr, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, on the exchequer in 2016-17, the government said on April 16, 2016. The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission report will have bearing on the remuneration of 47 lakh central government employees and 52 lakh pensioners.