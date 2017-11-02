7th Pay Commission: Good news! Teachers of these institutions may get hiked salary from 1st January 2016

Workers in government institutes including IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and NIT (National Institute of Technology) might get this gift. (Source: PTI)

In a good news for teachers, the government of is trying its best to hike their salaries. According to a report by Jansatta.com, workers in government institutes including IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and NIT (National Institute of Technology) might get this gift. The report added that these workers might get a salary hike between 16 to 20 percent. This means that the salary hikes may be in the region of Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. Not just this, the teachers working in these institutes might get this hiked salary from January 1, 2016.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Narendra Modi government has finally given a green signal for the hike in minimum pay and fitment factor of the Central government employees. This came as a big news for Central government employees. However, the ball is now in the court of National Anomaly Committee (NAC) and Department of Expenditure which will take a final call on the matter. If it approves the decision, the minimum salary will go up to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000.

NAC was formed to look into various pay related anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission’s recommendations. The 22-member panel is being headed by Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and has members of both the official and staff side.

“It has been decided to set up the anomaly committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) consisting of representatives of the official side and the staff side to settle any anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Pay Commission’s recommendations,” an order issued by the DoPT said. Earlier this year, in a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications. The increased allowances came into effect from July 1, 2017, is based on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances.