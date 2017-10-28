7th Pay Commission: Good news may come soon for this state as government agrees in principle to implement recommendations

Good news is coming! (Reuters photo)

Now, the good news is all set to come for Mizoram government employees. The Mizoram government has decided to set up a committee to study the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Also, it agreed in principle to implement 7th CPC recommendations in the state. This was decided at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday evening. The 42,457 regular state government employees would require additional allocation of Rs 563 crore annually if the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations were implemented, state finance department officials said.

Chief Secretary Lalmalsawma said that at present, 36-37 per cent of the total state annual budget is used for paying off the salaries of the state government employees. The expenditure on salaries did not include the salaries of employees of Lai, Mara and Chakma autonomous

district councils, teachers working in deficit schools and contract and muster roll workers, Lalmalsawma said.

The meeting also approved the proposal for creation of 629 new posts for the proposed establishment of the lone Medical College — Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) — at the Falkawn village near Aizawl.

Earlier, on June 28, in a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications which will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer. The increased allowances, which came into effect from July 1, 2017, is based on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances (CoA).