7th Pay Commission: Good News! Government to hear NAC’s recommendation on minimum pay hike soon

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

The good days are not far away for central government employees who have been keenly waiting for finance ministry’s intervention with regard to clearing a hike in their minimum pay. These employees deserve a pay hike beyond the recommendations made under the 7th Pay Commission – a recent report by Zee Business quoted a finance ministry source saying. The report further quoted the source saying that the pay hike is necessary to help keep up with inflation. For this, government might accept the recommendations made by the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) in regard to hike in pay cap soon.

Even though the government was considering this move for a while, the NAC committee which is headed by Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and has members of both the official and staff side – was given the job to take the final call on this matter. Notably, the government is expected to increase the minimum salary to Rs 21,000 from existing Rs 18,000 per month – the fitment factor to be raised to 3.00 times from existing 2.57 times.

It was reported last week that government employees have demanded Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s intervention in this matter. Meanwhile, there were many media reports stating that PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government has finally given a green signal for the hike in minimum pay hike and fitment factor. They want this to take place by January 2018. However, no official report has provided a confirmation.

The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were approved by the Union Cabinet on June 28 . Back then, it had also approved raising the minimum pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month and fitment factor to 2.57 times.