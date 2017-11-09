7th Pay Commission: Good News for these teachers on revised salaries, this is the reason why

The Arunachal CM also promised to sanction funds for building a boundary wall around the college campus and installing a transformer for power cuts. (Reuters)

7th Pay Commission: In a great news for Arunachal Pradesh University/College teachers, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced to extension of the benefits of 7th Pay Commission (CPC) to the teachers of colleges and universities. While inaugurating a programme at Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar, Khandu said the matter will be examined by the education department and implemented at the earliest. The chief minister further asserted that faculty shortage was a common problem in several government colleges. He further said the state has created 130 new posts for teaching and non-teaching staff in 29 higher education institutes. “The state government is putting emphasis on quality education and every effort will be made to address manpower shortage and infrastructure-related problems,” the chief minister said.

The Arunachal CM also promised to sanction funds for building a boundary wall around the college campus and installing a transformer for power cuts. The chief minister also congratulated the editorial board members of a college research journal which was released on the occasion. The chief minister also adviced students to make good use of social media and participate in social welfare activities.

Earlier, Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh approved the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations which were cleared by the state government last week. The state government employees in Rajasthan will get the benefit of 7th CPC from this month. Earlier on 17th October, chief minister Vasundhara Raje had given the good news of 7th CPC to state workers and pensioners.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi-led central government had initially approved the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission on allowances with 34 modifications, which will benefit 48 lakh central government employees.