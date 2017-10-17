7th Pay Commission report: Good news for 12 lakh employees, windfall soon as Rajasthan government orders implementation of report

7th Pay Commission: In some very good news for Rajasthan state government employees, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led state government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission (AP photo)

7th Pay Commission report: In some very good news for Rajasthan state government employees, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led state government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners. The state government employees will get their increased salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said in a statement, PTI reports. The chief minister added that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th CPC in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October. Raje said that the government had authorised a panel to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. She further added that state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare.

Rajasthan government had set up a committee headed by a retired IAS officer D C Samant to examine and implement the recommendations of seventh pay commission for the state employees in February this year. As per news agency PTI, two retired officers of Rajasthan Account Service D K Mittal and M P Dixit were made the members of the committee to look into the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. The commission submitted its report to the state government with its recommendations for revising and fixing pay level, assessment of financial burden on the government and examine various allowances given to the employees.

The Narendra Modi-led central government had initially approved the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission on allowances with 34 modifications, which will benefit 48 lakh central government employees.