7th Pay Commission: Confusion over minimum salary hike over! Here is answer directly from Modi govt

While it was reported that the PM Narendra Modi-led government was mulling over the rise of minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 from April this year for central government employees, but latest reports suggest employees may face a bigger disappointment. According to an official reply from Modi government dated March 6, Minister of State for Finance P. Radhakrishnan has said that the Modi government was not considering a hike in minimum pay beyond the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The minister in a question put forward by Samajwadi lawmaker Neeraj Shekhar at Rajya Sabha regarding the increase in minimum pay and fitment factor has said that no change is being considered by the government at the moment.

Full Text: Here is given the entire question asked by Neeraj Shekhar and reply given by MoS P. Radhakrishnan:

QUESTION asked by Neeraj Shekhar:

Will the Finance Minister be pleased to state:

Whether Government is actively contemplating to increase minimum pay from Rs 18,000/- to Rs 21,000 and fitment factor from 2.57 to 3, in view of resentment of Central Government employees over historically lowest increase in pay by 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC);

if so, the details thereof and the date from which it would be implemented; and

if not, the reasons for the callous attitude of Government towards Government Employees?

ANSWER

MINISTER OF STATE FOR FINANCE

(SHRI P RADHAKRISHNAN)

(a),(b),&(c): The minimum pay of Rs 18,000/- p.m. and the fitment factor of 2.57 are based on the specific recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the light of the relevant factors taken into account by it. Therefore, no change therein is at present under consideration.