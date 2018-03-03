7th Pay Commission: Big news! Benefits announced for 8.77 lakh government employees, pensioners

7th Pay Commission: The decision will benefit over 4.65 lakh Gujarat government employees and more than 4.12 lakh pensioners. (Source: PTI)

In a major good news for the Gujarat government employees, the state has announced 7th pay commission benefits for about 8.77 lakh people. The government is reportedly set to implement the benefits of arrears for these government employees under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The decision will benefit over 4.65 lakh Gujarat government employees and more than 4.12 lakh pensioners. It is also being reported that the government will start to pass out these benefits to employees from March onwards in three monthly instalments.

The Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel had earlier dedicated a whopping amount for the same. He had said that the Gujarat state government will spend a total of Rs 3,279 crore to implement the arrears. Patel said that arrears will be paid from March onwards and in three instalments every alternate month. “Employees will get arrears for seven months and pensioners for nine,” he added, according to a report by TOI.

The news comes just two days after the Odisha government had announced that it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees in the state with effect from January 1, 2016.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who had directed the concerned department for revision of salary of state PSUs, as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The state had earlier announced the salaries for government employees in 2017 but no decision was taken for PSU employees. However, the latest development will benefit over 8 lakh employees in the state.

The 7th pay Commission recommendations were given nod by the Union Cabinet and the benefits will come into effect from January 1, 2016.

After the approval, the minimum pay was raised to Rs 18,000 a month from Rs 7,000. However, the employees have been demanding a minimum salary of Rs 26,000. Gujarat, meanwhile, had taken the decision to pass on the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to its employees and pensioners on August 16, 2016.