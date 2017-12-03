7th Pay Commission: Big gift for government employees and pensioners of this state!

Big good news! (Reuters photo)

It’s a real big good news for the government employees and pensioners in Rajasthan. In a major financial bonanza to its employees and pensioners, the Vasundhara Raje led Rajasthan government has announced that it would provide benefits under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations to nearly 12.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state with effect from January 1, 2017. The key announcement was made on Saturday. This would put an additional yearly burden of Rs 10,400 crore on the Rajasthan government.

Arrears to be paid in 3 installments

The employees and pensioners in Rajasthan will get arrears. According to state Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, arrears would be paid in three installments. Rajpal Singh Shekhawat confirmed this in a press conference on Saturday. He said that 30 per cent of the arrears would be paid as the first installment in April 2018. The second installment, also 30 per cent, would be paid in July and the third (40 per cent) in October, the minister said.

Earlier, the state government had announced to implement the recommendations of the pay commission before Diwali and had also released a notification, with effect from October 1, 2017.

According to Shekhawat, under the 7th Pay Commission, government employees and pensioners would get a minimum increment of 14.22 per cent.

Also, there would be minimum 32 per cent increase in the basic pay and employees would get over 100 per cent increased HRA.

The maximum limit of payable gratuity was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier, ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government had implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. CM Raje had said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October. She had said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she had said.