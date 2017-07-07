7th Pay Commission allowances notified by Centre: Here are final recommendations paid to Uniformed Services

7th Pay Commission allowances: The goverment has now clarified that all allowances will be given with effect from July 1, 2017.

7th Pay Commission allowances: The Union Cabinet had recently approved the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on allowances, with some modifications. The goverment had informed that the revised rates of allowances will come into effect from July 1, 2017 and affect more than 48 lakh Central government employees. However, some confusion prevailed in the minds of some goverment employees regarding the implementation and arrear of allowances.

The goverment has now clarified that all allowances will be given with effect from July 1, 2017. Concerned ministries have now also been advised to issue their orders on allowances governed by them immediately so that the revised rates of allowances get reflected in the current month’s salary bills of the government employees.

Here we are taking a look at recommendations in respect of some important allowances paid to Uniformed Services: Defence, CAPFs, Police, Indian Coast Guard and Security Agencies:

# Abolition of Ration Money Allowance and free ration to Defence officers in peace areas not accepted, RMA to be credited in bank account

# Technical Allowance (Tier-II) not to be merged. The government decided to continue Technical Allowance (Tier-II) @ Rs 4500 pm-courses to be reviewed.

# Aeronautical Allowance increased from Rs 300 pm to Rs 450 pm and extended to Indian Coast Guard also.

# Counter Insurgency Ops (CI Ops) Allowance for counter – insurgency ops increased from Rs.3000 – Rs.11700 pm to Rs.6000 – Rs.16900 pm.

# MARCOS and Chariot Allowance paid to marine commandos increased from Rs.10500 – Rs.15750 pm to Rs.17300 – Rs.25000 pm.

# Conditionality of 12 hrs reduced to 4 hrs for Sea Going Allowance and rates increased from Rs.3000 – Rs.7800 pm to Rs.6000 – Rs.10500 pm.

# COBRA Allowance granted to CRPF personnel in Naxal hit areas increased from Rs.8400 – Rs.16800 pm to Rs.17300 – Rs.25000 pm.

# Modified Field, Field & Highly Active Field Area Allowances increased from Rs.1200 – Rs.12600 pm to Rs.6000 – Rs.16900 pm.

# Flying Allowance increased from Rs.10500 – Rs.15750 pm to Rs.17300 – Rs.25000 pm and extended to BSF Air Wing also.

# High Altitude Allowance increased from Rs.810 – Rs.16800 pm to Rs.2700 – Rs.25000 pm.

# Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel increased from Rs.9000 – Rs.30000 (Grant) to Rs.10000 – Rs.30000 (Grant).

# Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance increased from Rs.1500 / 3000 pm to Rs.4100 / 5300 pm.

# Additional Free Railway Warrant (Leave Travel Concession) extended to CAPFs.

# Territorial Army Allowance increased from Rs.175 – Rs.450 pm to Rs.1000 –Rs. 2000 pm.

# Ceilings of Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel increased from Rs.2000 – Rs.4500 pm to Rs.4500 – Rs.9000 pm.

·# Detachment Allowance increased Rs.165 – Rs.780 per day to Rs.405 – Rs.1170 per day.

# Para Jump Instructor Allowance increased from Rs.2700/3600 pm to Rs.6000/10500 pm.

# Special Security Allowance for Special Protection Group increased to 55% and 27.5% of BP for ops and non – ops duties.

# Housing provisions for PBORs and their families residing at other stations significantly improved and linked to HRA, process simplified.