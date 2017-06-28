7th pay commission allowance news latest: Recommendations cleared, 47 lakh staff to benefit; here are full details of what Modi Cabinet approved with modifications; implication Rs 30,748

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: ANI)

7th pay commission allowance news latest: The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission on allowances and HRA along with 34 modifications. The revised rates that have been approved will be effective from July 1, 2017. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a press conference at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) after the Union Cabinet meeting said, “The recommendations of the pay commission in favour of the employees have been accepted and minor corrections have been made in it. (Jo Seventh Pay Commission ke sujhaav thay karmacharion ke paksh mein unko sweekaar kar ke unmein sudhar kiya gaya)” Here are the revised 7th CPS modifications as approved by the Modi Cabinet today that will benefit as many as 47 lakh Central government employees –

1. 7th Pay Commission allowance recommendations will benefit 34 lakh civilian employees and 14 lakh defence forces personnel

2. Out of the 197 allowances examined by the 7th Pay Commission, the recommendation abolished 53 allowances and subsumed 37 others

3. 7th Pay Commission allowance projected additional financial implication at Rs 29,300 cr per annum, modifications to have additions implications of Rs 1448.23 cr

4. 7th CPC recommended revised rates commensurate with Dearness allowance

5. Risk and Hardship matrix evolved for 7th Pay Commission allowance linked to risk and hardship

6. Combined additional financial implication estimated at Rs 30748.23 cr per annum

Further details awaited.