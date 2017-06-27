7th Pay Commission: Modi Cabinet may take up proposal tomorrow to hike HRA, other allowances

The long wait for government servants may come to an end on Wednesday. (Photo PTI)

7th Pay Commission allowance: The long wait for government servants may come to an end on Wednesday as PM Narendra Modi led Cabinet is likely to convene a meet and it is expected that they may take up the proposal to consider hike in HRA and other allowances in connection with 7th CPC. This will possibly be the last Cabinet meet of the month of June. Now, nearly 47 lakh Central government employees are keeping a close eye on the meet to know what happens in the much awaited Seventh Pay Commission allowances case. So, the anxiety, curiosity and confusion may finally come to an end on Wednesday.

According to various media reports, there are nearly one crore Central government employees and pensioners in the country who are eagerly waiting for news on their arrears and allowances like HRA and DA. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended HRA too be fixed at 24%, 16% and 8% depending on the cities employees work in, however employees demanded 30%, 24% and 16% HRA. After the differences of opinion emerged, the committee on allowances was set up. The committee had submitted its report earlier this year and suggested HRA to be fixed at between 25% and 27%, according to a report in Zee Business.

Earlier, the Lavasa Committee has suggested modifications in some allowances applicable universally to all employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence, after examining the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

The Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa-led Committee on Allowances, which was constituted by the government to examine the 7th CPC recommendations on allowances, has already submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The Union Finance Ministry in a statement had confirmed that modifications have been suggested in some allowances which are applicable universally to all employees as well as certain other allowances which apply to specific employee categories such as railwaymen, postal employees, scientists, defence forces personnel, doctors, nurses etc, it was reported.