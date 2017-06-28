From 7th Pay Commission allowance, to Air India disinvestment, here are top 5 decisions Narendra Modi Cabinet cleared today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley/Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

From great 7th Pay Commission allowance news latest 2017 for over 47 lakh Central government employees, to in principle nod for disinvestment of Air India, development of six-laning of Chakeri-Allahabad section of National Highway (NH) – 2 in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet today cleared a number of crucial reform decisions that will impact the Indian economy in various ways from infrastructure to wallets of babus, which itself is expected to boost spending. While the 7th Pay Commission nod on allowances would be very welcome for the babus concerned, what has really grabbed eye-balls today was the clearance to disinvestment of Air India. However, it has left pending the final modalities, including the quantum of stake sale. This will be decided by a group of ministers (GoM). In his speech to the media, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said “in-principle” approval for disinvestment of Air India has been given. Air India has been debt laden of over Rs 52,000 crore and is surviving on a Rs 30,000-crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012.

1. Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th CPC on Allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017

2. Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India.. Cabinet approves recommendations of NITI Aayog on disinvestment of AI and five of its subsidiaries. Group will be set up to finalize modalities/details of disinvestment of Air India, such as extent, etc.

3. Cabinet approves signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and the USA on Homeland Security.

4. Cabinet approves MoU between India and Israel on National Campaign for Water Conservation in India.

5 Cabinet approves development of six-laning of Chakeri-Allahabad section of National Highway (NH) – 2 in Uttar Pradesh.