7th Pay Commission: Financial bonanza! This is how arrears will be paid to employees, pensioners of this state

Big good news for government employees! (Reuters photo)

It came as a real big good news for the government employees and pensioners in Rajasthan when Vasundhara Raje led Rajasthan government announced that it would provide benefits under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations to nearly 12.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state with effect from January 1, 2017. The announcement about this financial bonanza was made on Saturday. Reportedly, this would put an additional yearly burden of Rs 10,400 crore on the Rajasthan government.

Now, after this key announcement was made by Vasundhara Raje led state government, employees and pensioners, who are to be benefitted, are wondering that how they will get the arrears as the Raje government has to provide benefits under the 7th CPC recommendations to nearly 12.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state with effect from January 1, 2017.

Here is how employees and pensioners will get arrears:-

– Arrears to be paid in 3 installments

– 30 per cent of the arrears would be paid as the first installment in April 2018.

– The second installment, also 30 per cent, would be paid in July 2018.

– The third (40 per cent) in October 2018

Earlier, the state government had announced to implement the recommendations of the pay commission before Diwali and had also released a notification, with effect from October 1, 2017.

Other key details: Benefits for employees, pensioners

– Under the 7th Pay Commission, government employees and pensioners would get a minimum increment of 14.22 per cent.

– There would be minimum 32 per cent increase in the basic pay

– Employees would get over 100 per cent increased HRA.

– The maximum limit of payable gratuity was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier, ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government had implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. CM Raje had said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October. She had said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she had said.