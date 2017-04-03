58 lakh EPF pensioners will now get medical benefits: 5 things to know

Senior officials also demanded pension for farmers and agricultural labourers.

Around 58 lakh EPF pensioners will now get medical benefits, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya informed the Lok Sabha recently.

“We are going to give benefits under ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) to those who are retired pensioners. We will be providing all medical services to the retired pensioners. 58 lakh pensioners will be benefited,” he said. Dattatreya was replying to a debate on a private member’s resolution moved by RSP member N K Premachandran on ‘Steps To Ensure Welfare of Employees Provident Fund Pensioners’.

Here are five things to know about the proposal made against Employees’ Pension Scheme:

The proposal is made to provide health cover to those EPFO pensioners who are getting very little amount as pension, because of which healthcare is out of their reach.

It was found that the unclaimed pension fund of around Rs 27,000 crore, which has been deposited, should be utilised for the people. The senior officials also said that unclaimed fund of about Rs 27m000 crore lying with EPFO belongs to the poor and it should be utilised to provide relief to the poor only.

There is need to increase awareness programs, because due to lack of awareness or information about the rules for withdrawal, the poor people could not withdraw their money which is lying unused with the EPFO

With the government effort, shifting of PF fund from one organisation to other has now become seamless.