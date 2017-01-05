MS Dhoni resigns as Team India captain: 5 investment lessons to learn from the legendary cricketer

Investments are always done for the lifetime, whether keeping in view your family matters or towards the growth of your financial conditions. Always feel confident and have faith in whatever situation you may be like Mahi is.

Stepping down as a skipper, one of the greatest captains of Indian cricket team Mahi still has lots to give to the Indian cricket team for the years to come. Giving a thought to the same, why can’t you also achieve your financial goals like a leader?

Investments are always done for the lifetime, whether keeping in view your family matters or towards the growth of your financial conditions. Always feel confident and have faith in whatever situation you may be like Mahi is.

Here are 5 learnings from Mahi’s dominant captaincy which made us feel proud for a lifetime.

Have patience while investing

Dhoni believed that one can’t win every time, but make sure that your winning ratio is always on the higher side. On the same note, it happens many a time that out of 5 funds which you have chosen, one or two may not perform better, despite selecting the best funds. Not to worry because sometimes, being out of form, Virat also doesn’t perform. What we need to do as an investor is to have patience. Keep on tracking your funds on a regular basis and if it’s still not performing, you can easily switch to another fund from the same fund house similarly as replacing one player from the other from the Indian cricket team.

Be practical in choosing fund

Dhoni’s unbiased approach towards selecting players always gave him many victories. As an investor, it is always necessary to have an unbiased approach towards the selecting of funds. Do not go by your likings, like you only like Reliance Company or some other, so you will buy the fund from the same fund house despite looking at its performance and other factors. Have a practical approach towards selecting your funds for investment because it is you who will achieve the financial goal successfully.

Be confident about your investment

Dhoni believed that every player who has been selected by him are the perfect ones for his victory towards the match. Similarly, always feel confident about the funds you have chosen for your particular financial goal. The performance of a fund is not judged in a day because there are several factors involved like NAV, PE ratio, numbers of stocks where the allocation has been done – all these factors help to grow your fund at a faster pace depending upon the market volatility. If you are considering all these factors other than the past returns of the fund, feel confident about achieving your financial goal.

Have faith in yourself

Dhoni believed in team performance. Similarly, while doing investments keep faith in all your selected funds. It is not that the one which is not performing better today will not perform ever. So, instead of getting worried, monitor your funds on a regular basis. Take help from your adviser, diversify your funds because one fund cannot help you achieve your goal. Create a portfolio and analyse the overall performance of your portfolio. Even though if one fund does not perform, the others will push the growth returns of your portfolio.

Start early investment

Mahi getting retired from his captaincy at the age of 35 gave us a hook of a word ‘retire’. What if, getting bored of your job, you want to retire at an early age? Yes, this situation may arise, but people tend to work only because they have not planned for their retirement properly. The sooner you plan for it, the earlier you can take the retirement and continue your living by maintaining your standards.