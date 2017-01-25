4 things you must know while availing e-home loans from paisabazaar.com

Customers can now expect paperless and presence-less processes. They only need to visit the website for availing a loan and money will be transferred to their bank accounts after e-verification process.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Paisabazaar. com, India’s leading online financial marketplace, to offer online home loans to consumers. Together they are offering end-to-end digitised home loan products.

“As early adopters of digitally revolutionary practices, it is imperative for organisations like ours to continuously explore newer options to better customer delight,” says Sachin Chaudhary, executive director, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Here are four things you need to know while availing e-home loans from paisabazaar.com:

Digitisation: Consumers will be able to complete entire process digitally, without having to go to the lender’s office. Currently, consumers are reluctant of taking e-home loans from the online platform but sooner or later it will become a better platform for availing home loans. “Customers, today, are buying everything online – from pizza to phones to plane tickets. Even in financial services, the preference is fast shifting from branch services towards DIY digital platforms,” says Naveen Kukreja, CEO & co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

E- Facility: Documentation will be done online. There will be e-verification and self-attestation of documents. The customer needs not to visit any offices. You can get a home loan from anywhere through online process. “Home loan seekers can now get a wholesome experience which ranges from comparing home loan product offerings to actually completing the entire home loan process online,” says Chaudhary.

Quick process: This facility will help in getting loan quickly. You need not have to wait for many days to get your loan sanctioned. This will help in speeding up the construction of your home. You need not have to wait if you get a cash crises in between. This will accelerate the loan sanction process at a much faster pace. “We aim to offer home buyers a never-before experience through a completely digitised home loan packages that will come with a speedy, convenient and transparent processes,” says Kukreja.

Aadhaar Verification: E-KYC and e-signing will be taken from customers for considering it as a self-attest loan document. This will be verified by using your Aadhaar card number. The loan process would be completely digital – from application to disbursal – via e-KYC verification and self-attestation of documents.

Both IBHFL and Paisabazaar. com are the first players within their industries to offer completely digital processes.