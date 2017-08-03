18 specified financial transactions in which quoting of PAN is mandatory now

PAN is a way for the Income Tax Department to keep tabs on your financial dealings.

Although Aadhaar is gradually gaining more importance than PAN – a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department – however, PAN is still important, especially for financial transactions. According to experts, PAN is a way for the Income Tax Department to keep tabs on your financial dealings whereas Aadhaar’s main purpose is to create a centralized database of each citizen residing in India. PAN, in fact, is a very useful tool to estimate the total tax revenue being generated in the country and to be used as an identification document is not its primary job. Aadhaar, on the other hand, authenticates a person’s identity as it is linked with the name, photograph, and biometric data.

Those who are not aware of it need to know that a Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been made compulsory for every transaction with the Income-Tax Department. It is also mandatory for numerous financial transactions such as opening of bank accounts, deposit of cash in bank accounts, opening of a Demat account, transaction of immovable property, dealing in securities, among others.

Following are the transactions in which quoting of PAN is mandatory by every person except the Central government, state governments and consular offices:

1. Sale or purchase of a motor vehicle or vehicle other than two wheeled vehicles.

2. Opening an account (other than a time-deposit referred at point No. 12 and a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account) with a banking company or a co-operative bank.

3. Making an application for issue of a credit or debit card.

4. Opening of a demat account with a depository, participant, custodian of securities or any other person with SEBI.

5. Payment in cash of an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 to a hotel or restaurant against bill at any one time.

6. Payment in cash of an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 in connection with travel to any foreign country or payment for purchase of any foreign currency at any one time.

7. Payment of an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 to a Mutual Fund for purchase of its units.

8. Payment of an amount exceeding Rs. 50,000 to a company or an institution for acquiring debentures or bonds issued by it.

9. Payment of an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 to the Reserve Bank of India for acquiring bonds issued by it.

10. Deposit with a banking company or a co-operative bank:

# Cash exceeding Rs 50,000 during any one day; or

# Cash deposit of aggregating to more than Rs 2,50,000 during the period 09th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016

11. Payment in cash for an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 during any one day for purchase of bank drafts or pay orders or banker’s cheques from a banking company or a co-operative bank.

12. A time deposit of amount exceeding Rs 50,000 or aggregating to more than Rs 5 lakh during a financial year with-

i. a banking company or a co-operative bank

ii. a Post Office;

iii. a Nidhi referred to in section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013 or

iv. a non-banking financial company

13. Payment in cash or by way of a bank draft or pay order or banker’s cheque of an amount aggregating to more than Rs 50,000 in a financial year. for one or more pre-paid payment instruments, as defined in the policy guidelines for issuance and operation of pre-paid payment instruments issued by Reserve Bank of India under section 18 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to a banking company or a co-operative bank or to any other company or institution.

14. Payment of an amount aggregating to more than Rs.50,000 in a financial year as life insurance premium to an insurer.

15. A contract for sale or purchase of securities (other than shares) for amount exceeding Rs 1 lakh per transaction.

16. Sale or purchase, by any person, of shares of a company not listed in a recognised stock exchange for amount exceeding Rs 1 lakh per transaction.

17. Sale or purchase of any immovable property for an amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh or valued by stamp valuation authority referred to in section 50C of the Act at an amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

18. Sale or purchase of goods or services of any nature other than those specified above for an amount exceeding Rs 2 lakh per transaction.

NOTE:

1. Minor person can quote PAN of his father or mother or guardian provided he does not have any income chargeable to income tax.

2. Any person, who does not have PAN and enters into any of above transaction, can make a declaration in Form No.60.

3. Quoting of PAN is not required by a non-resident in a transaction referred at point No. 3 or 5 or 6 or 9 or 11 or 13 or 18.

(With inputs from CBDT)