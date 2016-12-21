10 things you mustn’t ignore while investing in mutual funds in 2017

Often, reality gets buried while half-truths parade as reinforced beliefs fuelled by a mix of insight and speculation. (Image Source: IE)

Investing in mutual funds is believed to be easier than investing in other means of investment. Mutual funds also provide the easiest way of maintaining the right mix of investments and score over other asset classes given the advantages of convenience and cost-effectiveness. Still, investing in mutual funds is riddled with perceptions, opinions and myths. Often, reality gets buried while half-truths parade as reinforced beliefs fuelled by a mix of insight and speculation. No wonder, retail investors are likely to get lost in this maze of financial allegories and also run the risk of their investment strategy getting divorced from their investment objective.

Keeping this in view, we take a look at 10 things no one should ignore while investing in mutual funds:

1. Investment strategy

A fund’s investment strategy is important for you to decide whether the fund is right for you. For instance, a fund that states it will invest in stocks in the lower market cap segment (mid-and small-cap stocks) will be more volatile and may not be suitable if you are a risk-averse investor. Similarly, in the case of a debt fund, a fund that invests in instruments with very high average maturity can be volatile if the interest rate takes a sudden shift upward. Debt funds that state that they will invest in instruments with lower credit rating may pose higher risk. These factors need to be understood by an investor by reading the fund’s scheme information document.

2. Track record and performance

The track record of a fund – how long it has been around and how consistently it has performed over such period – should be an important factor for you to consider when you invest in a fund. A minimum track record of 5 years in case of an equity fund and a minimum period of 3 years for a debt fund is desirable. This is because, to assess a fund, one has to see how it has performed over various market cycles and not just in a single market scenario.

“When it comes to performance, investors will do well not to just look at chart toppers in a single year. A fund that tops the chart in one year may go down in the next. Instead, it is important to see if the fund is consistently performing – say, is within the top two quartiles in the performance chart, within its category, every year. This will suggest that the fund has been delivering consistently instead of flashy returns in one year and poor returns in the next,” says Vidya Bala, Head of Mutual Fund Research, fundsindia.com.

You may also like to watch

3. Don’t go by NAV

The NAV is a tool used to account for investments in a fund – and to do such accounting in an NFO where there is no portfolio value, the NAV is taken at Rs 10. The absolute NAV does not matter – it could be Rs 10 or Rs 20 or Rs 100 – your investment is still worth the same. Assume that you invested Rs 1,000 in an NFO, thus receiving 100 units. After a month, thanks to the fund’s strategy, the portfolio rose 10% and the NAV became Rs 11. Your investment will now be worth Rs 1100, or a 10% absolute gain. But had you invested in a fund with a NAV of Rs 100, you would have got 10 units. The portfolio gain of 10% will take the NAV to Rs 110. Your investment is still worth Rs 1100. At the end of the day, it is the amount you are investing and how that investment grows that is important, and not the NAV. What you are buying is a mutual fund’s performance.

4. Ability to contain downside

Most investors look at a fund’s returns in bull markets but often miss how it contained declines in bear markets. A fund that has delivered stellar returns may lose it all if the fund is unable to contain declines better than the benchmark in a falling market.

“The wealth built in a fund can be very quickly destroyed in falls. And remember, it takes much more effort by a fund to come back after it has fallen. For example, a fund may fall from Rs 100 to Rs 85 – a 15% fall. However, to come back to Rs 100, it has to deliver 17.6%! Hence, in general, funds that contain declines better hold better chances of building optimal wealth for you. Look for down markets such as 2008 or 2011 to see how the fund performed against its peers,” informs Bala.

5. Time-frame to hold a fund

Investors need to understand the kind of time-frame that different categories of funds call for, before choosing to invest in them. While equity funds, in general, call for a longer time-frame, debt funds have different time-frame horizons and it is important that you choose the one that fits your requirement. For instance, if you decide to invest in an income accrual fund, you should have at least a 3-year time-frame. Why is this so? Each fund has a stated strategy and buys and holds its underlying instruments with a certain maturity and generates returns accordingly. If your own time-frame is not aligned with the fund’s strategy, then you end up with sub-optimal returns or sometimes with losses.

6. Tax implications and load

Investors need to understand the tax implications of a fund before investing in it. This is especially true in case of debt funds as pre and post-tax returns make a huge impact on the wealth generated. For instance, “if you have a long-term debt fund, then exiting before a 3-year time-frame will not provide you with capital gains indexation benefit. As a result, you may end up paying taxes at your slab rate. Similarly, for an investor who is in the 10-20% tax bracket, choosing the dividend payout option, in the case of debt funds, will mean that he/she ends up paying more tax. Hence, it is important to understand the dividend and capital gain implications of a fund before investing,” says Bala.

Likewise, one needs to be aware of the exit load, if any, in the fund in which they invest. The period of exit load is a hint to investors that they need to remain invested for that period. Choosing a fund accordingly will ensure that he/she does not lose by way of exit load.

You may also like to watch

7. Costs

Mutual funds too have annual recurring expenses for running their businesses. These include administrative expenses, management cost, etc. “Apart from this, there are associated costs such as brokerage fee while churning the portfolio. All these costs are labelled as expense ratio which impact the net returns you earn. Expense ratio matters more in debt funds. So, select a fund with lower expense ratio,” says Jitendra P.S. Solanki, a SEBI-registered Financial Planner and Founder of JS Financial Advisors.

8. Investor services

It’s a service industry and so which fund house is giving you good services will also matter in your mutual fund investment. Fund houses which are not prompt on customer queries and low on transparency will lower your confidence while investing. Contrary to this, fund houses which are good in their customer services and disclosures should be preferred for investing.

9. Choosing the right option

A mutual fund scheme has three options – growth, dividend and dividend reinvestment. Selecting the right option is the key as it impacts your overall returns. If you are for a long haul and the objective is to accumulate wealth, then growth option is the right choice. Contrary to this, dividend option is more helpful when you are seeking a regular income form the fund and wish to lower your taxability from the gains.

10. Understanding the risk

One area which should not be ignored by investors is the risk associated with the funds since mutual funds are market-linked. This helps in selecting the right scheme meeting your own objective. “The volatility of the fund measured by standard deviation and risk adjusted return measured by Sharpe ratio are two factors which should be taken into account. So, if the horizon is 1 year, then investors should not make a mistake of investing in gilt funds. Similarly, the equity markets are volatile and one should be aware of this fact while investing,” informs Solanki.