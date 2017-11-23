10 profitable mutual funds to invest in to become rich fast in India

Invest in well-diversified funds and based on your risk appetite pick a fund that matches your investment return needs.

Mutual funds are the safest way to get exposure to the equity markets. Inherently they are designed to be diversified and are managed by a team of professionals. Therefore, market risk is better managed. There are several types of mutual funds such as equity oriented, debt oriented, balanced or hybrid mutual funds, ELSS, to name a few.

“It is advisable not to approach mutual funds to double one’s money, rather invest in well-diversified funds and based on one’s risk appetite pick a fund that matches your investment return needs. Long-term mutual funds have historically provided 12% to 15% per annum return, which would approximately mean that if money is invested now in one of these funds at 15% annual return rate, the initial investment kitty would double in size after a few years,” says Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery.

Below is a list of mutual funds which have consistently provided superlative returns and do stand out as better investment choices. The time horizon that is recommended for these funds is between 5 and 7 years. “Some of the schemes do consist mid cap and small cap funds which are more riskier than their counterparts. However, the risk reward is attractive and they are ideal candidates for a portfolio of diversified mutual funds,” says Agarwal.

Scheme Category NAV Asset Size (in cr.) Returns (In %) 1yr 3yr Birla Sun Life Top 100 Fund Large Cap Fund 57.486 2,480.75 28.4 11.2 SBI BlueChip Fund Large Cap Fund 37.758 11,360.65 27.0 13.0 Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund Large Cap Fund 216.710 14,203.54 27.8 11.3 HDFC Balanced Fund Balanced Fund 148.365 12,231.78 24.1 13.1 Birla Sun Life Advantage Fund Diversified Fund 436.250 3,664.77 35.8 17.7 SBI Magnum Multicap Fund Diversified Equity 46.876 2,269.99 32.3 16.2 DSPBR Small and Midcap Fund Small and Midcap Fund 55.490 3,928.84 33.6 18.5 Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund Small and Midcap Fund 59.387 4,898.91 35.0 19.3 Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund Small and MidCap Fund 50.580 3,669.34 41.7 23.9 HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund Small and MidCap Fund 57.251 15,512.00 32.6 18.2

(These mutual funds have been recommended by Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery. Although due care has been exercised by them while selecting these funds, readers are advised to consult their financial adviser before investing in any of these funds)