Zee Entertainment enterprises gets add rating by Kotak Institutional Equities

We expect Zee to deliver strong 20%+ organic growth in domestic ad revenues in 2H led by an improving ad environment and viewership share gains of Zee TV. We raise Zee’s FY2018E ad growth by 150 bps, earnings by 2% and roll over to December 2019E with TP of Rs 625 (Rs 580 earlier; at an unchanged multiple of 28X core earnings excl. RPS dividend and digital losses). We downgrade its rating a notch to Add after strong 18% stock performance since 2Q results (our downgrade is largely on account of valuations; expect strong operating performance to continue). Zee’s viewership share gains can drive 20%+ ad growth in 2H: Our industry interactions indicate recovery in TV ad spends growth to 14-15% in 3Q partly aided by low base. Zee is likely to meaningfully benefit from the improving ad environment led by viewership gains in the key Hindi GE genre (paid).

All eyes on OTT refresh: Zee is in the process of refreshing its digital offering (OTT services) and has potential to be among the leading players in the digital ecosystem. Strong near-term outlook; execution in digital key to valuations in the long term: We expect Zee to continue to deliver above-industry ad growth and 30%+ Ebitda margin. Strong near-term outlook merits premium valuations; success in digital is key to sustainability of valuations in the long term.