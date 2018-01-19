Yes Bank Q3 profit increases 22%, asset quality stabilises

Yes Bank’s total assets grew by 36.2% year-on-year to Rs 2.65 lakh crore, it said. (Reuters)

Private-sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday reported a 22% year-on-year increase in its third-quarter net profit at Rs 1076.9 crore on the back of a strong growth in its net interest income and other income. The profits came in ahead of expectations of a net profit of Rs 1,062 crore, according to analysts estimates by Bloomberg. The Mumbai-based bank’s net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 26.8% from the year-ago period to Rs 1,888.80 crore in the October-December quarter. It reported other income of Rs 1,422.26 crore, compared with Rs 1,016.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.“Granularity in the balance sheet continues to improve with retail banking advances more than doubling in a year to 11.8% of outstanding book and the current account and savings account (CASA) ratio of 38.0%,” said Rana Kapoor, managing director and CEO of Yes Bank.

Yes Bank’s total assets grew by 36.2% year-on-year to Rs 2.65 lakh crore, it said. Its deposits grew 29.7% from the year-ago period to Rs 1,71,731.40 crore. The low cost CASA deposits jumped to 38% of total deposits, an increase of 4.7% in one year, the bank added. At the end of the quarter, the bank’s advances stood at Rs 1,71,514.90 crore, an year-on-year increase of 46.5%, on the back of robust growth in both corporate and retail businesses. Yes Bank said its retail banking advances grew by 101.7% year-on-year to 11.8% of total advances from 8.6% on December 31, 2016.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of the bank stood at 1.72% at the end of the December quarter, up 87 basis point from the year-ago period, but down 10 basis points from the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio was 0.93%, compared with 0.29% in the year-ago period and 1.04% in the previous quarter. “The bank’s asset quality continues to demonstrate resilience with stable asset quality parameters that includes meaningful repayments from accounts previously observed under the RBI’s risk based supervision review for FY17,” Kapoor said. Yes Bank said its provision coverage ratio improved to 46.4% as on December 31, 2017, from 43.3% on September 30, 2017. Shares of Yes Bank closed at Rs 346.35 on Thursday, up 1.15% from the previous close.