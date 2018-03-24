World’s largest AAA battery: Apple-Amazon-Alphabet combined market cap equals India’s GDP

Collectively, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Inc have a staggering market capitalisation of more than USD 2.3 trillion, a little short of India’s current GDP. (Image: Reuters)

While India’s GDP at $2.6 trillion is the sixth largest in the world, its intriguing to find that just 3 world leading behemoths’ combined market cap nearly make up the entire country’s GDP. Notably, Jeff Bezos-led Amazon Inc pipped Google’s parent Alphabet Inc to become the second most valuable company in the world. These two companies’ collective market capitalization makes up more than 60% of India’s GDP.

The third A-list company is Apple. The world’s most valued company in terms of market cap, Apple Inc may soon go on to hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion. Notably, it currently has a market capitalisation of around $856.75 billion. Amazon, the second most valued company in the globe has a market capitalisation of $747.9 billion, while Alphabet Inc has a market capitalisation of 729.4 billion. Collectively, these behemoths have a staggering market capitalisation of $2.3 trillion, a little short of India’s current GDP.

With the continued surge in the shares of Amazon and Apple, the three may collectively top India’s GDP pretty soon. With various predictions suggesting that Apple and Amazon Inc could top the $1 trillion market capitalisation in 2018, this may very well be the case.

The surge in the shares of Amazon Inc has made Jeff Bezos the world’s first centi-billionaire. With an eye-popping net worth of $127 billion according to Forbes’ real time billionaires list, Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, is a good $40 billion richer than anyone else on earth. Microsoft’s Bill Gates, with a net worth of around $90 billion is the second richest person in the world, while billionaire investor Warren Buffett is the third richest.

Apple’s shares have also seen a continued rise in 2017. In the last one-year period Apple’s shares have risen by close to 20%. Top analysts worldwide say that the continued rise in the prices could help the company to top $1 trillion market capitalisation. Earlier this week, when Amazon Inc when on to pip Aplphavbet to take the second spot in terms of market capitalisation, ace investor Porinju Veliyath tweeted, ” Apple, Amazon & Alphabet equals India’s GDP.” Even as India looks to triple its GDP in the next three years, it’ll be interesting to watch if the world’s largest AAA battery, ie, these three behemoths give stiff competition.