With private sector growth strong again, Nomura rates Max Life stock as Buy

Insurance individual APE grew by 21% y-o-y, with ~30% y-o-y growth for private insurers and ~10% y-o-y growth for LIC. Private insurers are sustaining the high growth momentum post demonetisation, but the real test will remain growth after Nov-17 as the base will turn more unfavourable (33% y-o-y growth between Nov-16 and Mar-17). The key positive for private insurers is that there has been ~13% YTD growth in the number of policies sold in H1FY18 unlike the past, when annual premium equivalent (APE) growth has been value driven.

Among insurers, SBI Life maintained its strong momentum in spite of a high base while ICICI Pru Life saw some moderation. Max Life’s growth was stable at 19% y-o-y in Sep-17. Currently we only cover Max Financials. It trades at a 15% discount to peers on a P/EV basis but +30% discount on VNB multiples, and hence we see value in Max Financials. We have a Buy with a TP of Rs 700/share.

Key September volumes highlights

Private insurers market share gain momentum continued: Overall insurance volume growth remained strong (up 21% y-o-y in Sep-17), with private insurers growing at +30% y-o-y and LIC growing at 10% y-o-y. Private insurers continue to gain market share and the momentum is getting stronger, with private sector market share now at 59%. The key positive is that growth was led by an increase in volumes rather than purely ticket size, with 13% y-o-y growth in volumes for the private sector in H118 vs flat volumes in FY17.

ICICI Pru Life — growth normalising but still strong; SBI Life still going strong: Growth trends for ICICI Pru Life seem to be normalising now with <20% y-o-y growth in the past three months (18% y-o-y growth in Sep-17), but this growth is coming on a much higher base now and was driven by a 30% y-o-y growth in volumes (number of policies). Growth trends for SBI Life remained strong at 46% y-o-y for Sep-17 with growth led by increases in ticket size.

Max Life back to growth mode: Max delivered 18% y-o-y growth in Sep-17 following growth of 25% y-o-y in Aug-17 after reporting single-digit growth the previous few months. Management had indicated that growth would move back to 20-25% growth levels. Agency-led insurers also maintaining market share: Agency-led insurers reported growth of 21% y-o-y in Sep-17 and 33% y-o-y in H118.

Agency insurers have seen a material pickup in growth since demonetisation and have been growing in line with bank-led insurers at 33% y-o-y. Within agency insurers, Bajaj continued to do well with growth of +30% in Sep-17 while Tata AIA saw some normalisation in growth at 15% y-o-y in Sep-17.