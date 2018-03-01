Wholesale onion prices drop below Rs 10 per kg

Average wholesale onion prices at Lasalgaon — the country’s largest wholesale market — crashed to Rs 981 per quintal, the lowest this season, due to huge arrivals. (Reuters)

Average wholesale onion prices at Lasalgaon — the country’s largest wholesale market — crashed to Rs 981 per quintal, the lowest this season, due to huge arrivals. On Monday, prices dropped as low as Rs 1,101 per quintal when the market re-opened after a long weekend. According to Jaydutt Holkar, chairman, Lasalgaon APMC, prices have dropped by Rs 1,000 per quintal in a span of 10 days despite the removal of MEP. The summer onions have started coming in the market. Farmers are ready to sell at lower prices since they cannot store the onion for long now, he said. The average wholesale onion price declined by 22% to Rs 1,150 per quintal on Monday due to rise in supply as compared to demand, against Rs 1,470 per quintal on February 23, the previous day of trading. The average wholesale onion price has crashed by 51.29% in just three weeks from Rs 2,361 per quintal on February 6. Farmers stopped auctions for a while in some markets of Nashik after prices fell below Rs 10 per kg. Around 20,000 quintal of fresh onion arrived in the market on Wednesday and another 23,739 quintal on Tuesday with modal prices touching Rs 1,030 per quintal. Huge arrivals in the market have led to the drop in prices, Holkar said.

The late kharif crop is now flowing to the market. The new crop has a shelf life of less than a month and therefore farmers are disposing off stocks. Since another long weekend is coming up on the occasion of Holi and labourers will not be available then, the arrivals are heavy at present, he said.

While fresh arrival of the crop have started in Gujarat and other states, there is less demand for onion from Lasalgaon. On February 2, the Union government removed the minimum export price (MEP) on onions in a bid to stabilise onion prices in the domestic market. But it failed to curb the fall in the wholesale onion prices. Last year in May, the average price at Lasalgaon fell to a low of Rs 3.5 a kg, a level below the cost of production.

Thought in retail market of the city, onions were sold at Rs 25 per kg, the drop in wholesale prices are expected to reflect in retail markets in the next few days. The retail onion prices are expected to drop to Rs 20 per kg in next few days. Around two third of the onion crops comes from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The country’s total output was 224 lakh tonne in 2016-17, up from 189 lakh tonne in 2014-15. This year the output is estimated to fall by at least 10 lakh tonne.