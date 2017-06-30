Wholesale debt market witnesses trade worth Rs 5,500.80 crore on NSE

During the trading week ended today, total turnover was Rs 14,404.89 crore and the total number of trades was 299. (PTI)

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 5,500.80 crore in 100 trades. Top securities (non-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 7.80 per cent government securities maturing in CG2020 traded value at Rs 1610.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.52 per cent, the 6.35 per cent government securities maturing in CG2020 traded value at Rs 1610.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.48 per cent and 6.79 per cent government securities maturing in 2027 traded value at Rs. 200.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.50 per cent.

During the trading week ended today, total turnover was Rs 14,404.89 crore and the total number of trades was 299. The highest trade volume during the week was at Rs 5,500.80 crore as on today, while the lowest was Rs 2,214.05 crore as on June 27. This week, the weighted yield on government securities with a maturity period of 0-3 years, 3-7 years, 7-10 years and more than 10 years quoted at 6.49 per cent, 6.66 per cent, 6.63 per cent and 6.96, respectively.

The weighted yields on treasury bills maturing for 91-182 days and 183-365 days was 6.26 per cent, 6.36 per cent respectively. During the week, the cumulative value of government securities, treasury bills and state government securities trading on WDM was Rs 11,140.74 crore, representing 77.34 per cent of the total traded value.

Trading in non-government securitis was at Rs 3,264.15 crore, representing 22.66 per cent, an NSE release said.