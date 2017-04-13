Wholesale Debt Market witnesses trade worth Rs 4060.00 crore on NSE

The 8.15 per cent government securities maturing in CG2022A traded value at Rs 525.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.93 per cent, the 8.15 per cent government securities maturing in CG2026 traded value at Rs 410.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.32 per cent and the 8.24 per cent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 405.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.35 per cent.

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 4060.00 crore in 70 trades. Top securities (non-repo) traded at the WDM were:

During the trading week ended today, total turnover was Rs 9,399.34 crore and the total number of trades was 232.The highest trade volume during the week was at Rs 4,060.00 crore as on today, while the lowest was Rs 1,409.71 crore as on 10th April.

This week, the weighted yield on government securities with a maturity period of 0-3 years, 3-7 years, 7-10 years and more than 10 years quoted at 6.53 per cent, 6.92 per cent, 7.19 per cent and 7.41, respectively. The weighted yields on treasury bills maturing for 0-90days and 183-365 days were 47.99 per cent and 6.12 per cent.

During the week, the cumulative value of government securities, treasury bills and state government securities trading on WDM was Rs 6,812.44 crore, representing 72.48 percent of the total traded value.

Trading in non-government securities was at Rs 2,586.90 crore, representing 27.52 per cent, an NSE release said.