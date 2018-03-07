WhatsApp data leak: Sebi asks Tata Motors to conduct internal probe

SEBI had initiated a preliminary examination in the matter of circulation of price sensitive information through WhatsApp groups.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Mumbai-based auto maker Tata Motors, to conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial results and to take appropriate action against those responsible for the same.

The regulator has also asked the company to strengthen its internal processes/systems/controls to ensure that such instances of leakage of unpublished price sensitive information do not recur in the future. SEBI said the inquiry directed above shall be completed within a period of three months from the date of this order, and within seven days from the completion, Tata Motors is required to file a report to SEBI in that regard.

This comes after news reports referring to the circulation of unpublished price sensitive information in various private WhatsApp groups about certain companies ahead of their official announcements to the respective stock exchanges.

SEBI had initiated a preliminary examination in the matter of circulation of price sensitive information through WhatsApp groups. During the course of its preliminary examination, it was observed that in respect of Tata Motors, the messages circulated in WhatsApp matched with the quarterly financial results of the company for December 2015, which were published subsequently.

Meanwhile, in a response to FE’s query, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors would like to state that it is fully committed to ensuring confidentiality of such price sensitive information. This lapse pertains to an incident in 2015. While the company has robust policies and processes to manage such price sensitive information, we will investigate this lapse thoroughly to identify and address process gaps and fix accountability”.