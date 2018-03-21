What is difference between Bitcoin and Litecoin?

Due to use of a sophisticated computer encryption technique, Bitcoin can’t be mined more than once.

Bitcoin is easily the most known cryptocurrency in the world currently. Thanks to its meteoric rise last year followed by a dramatic fall this year, Bitcoin has made plenty of headlines in the recent past. The popular digital currency touched a high of $20,000 last year only to drag back to near $5,000 level at the start of this year. Bitcoin was trading at $9,104.99 up 2.12 percent on Coindesk at the time of writing the report. Investing in cryptocurrencies or digital currencies is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. One of the main reasons for the Bitcoin’s price to fall at the start of this year is that regulation is being increased on it worldwide.

Understanding Bitcoin

Bitcoin is first among many digital currencies. Due to use of a sophisticated computer encryption technique, Bitcoin can’t be mined more than once and hence giving it an intrinsic value. By now almost over 1,000 cryptocurrencies are available in the market and many more to join the race. Among the popular latest entrants is Litecoin. The digital currency is often referred to as silver to Bitcoin’s gold.

Understanding Litecoin

It was a mysterious creator in the name of Satoshi Nakamoto who released code used to create Bitcoin into the public domain and made into an open source. It basically means that anyone can modify and use the digital currency to launch his or her own. Litecoin was the first one to gain attraction in this way. Both Bitcoin and Litecoin are actually based on same code, there transfers are recorded on very separate blockchains – means they both are different currencies.