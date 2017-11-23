What analysts are saying about the sudden drop in Chinese stocks

Chinese shares tumbled across the board Thursday, with a gauge of large-cap stocks heading for its biggest loss since the middle of last year. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese shares tumbled across the board Thursday, with a gauge of large-cap stocks heading for its biggest loss since the middle of last year. Analysts said investors are concerned about a slump in China’s bond market spilling into equities as authorities step up a campaign to reduce leverage. The government’s message that Kweichow Moutai Co. shares were rising too fast has also sent ripples across the market. Still, the downside may be limited as the slump could attract buyers on the hunt for oversold shares.

The CSI 300 Index slid as much as 3.3 percent Thursday and closed down 3 percent, its biggest loss since June 2016. The ChiNext Index fell 3.2 percent, the most in four months. The Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite Index both also tumbled more than 2 percent.

Here’s what some analysts said about the selling by investors:

Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd.

The plunge in China’s bond market is driving mainland stocks lower, especially financial-related shares. Most A-share investors believe there will be further tightening in financial markets. Investor sentiment has been quite cautious in China, even though Hong Kong kept hitting a 10-year high. There’s a lack of further momentum “But I’m not too worried about the downside, because when China said it would control asset management products, markets fell a lot but we saw some bottom fishing”

Wang Chen, Shanghai-based partner with Xufunds Investment Management Co.

Bond market volatility has definitely spilled over to stocks amid tight liquidity conditions toward year-end. Investments in blue chips were overcrowded and a lot were bought with margin financing, so a stock market tumble is inevitable Some investors might have been taking profit this morning, and that turned into a selling stampede in the afternoon It’s not a good time for the “national team” to step in because it wouldn’t make much difference. Big-cap valuations are high and buying smaller caps won’t prop up the market. Regulators might give window guidance to big institutions to net buy stocks to ensure market stability toward year-end

Castor Pang, head of research at Core-Pacific Yamaichi HK

The bond yield is rising too fast and triggered worries in the market, reflecting how tight the liquidity supply is. Investors rushed from bonds, triggering the rise in yields, which are negative for corporate profits as their financing costs will increase “That’s very bad news for the stock market. The impact of such a rapid bond yield increase is similar to that of an interest rate hike” Cash is now king on the mainland “National team” probably won’t step in as the market isn’t in a panic and is at least in order. Investors are closely watching whether the central bank will conduct some capital injections to ease liquidity tightness if bond yields continue rising

Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd.

Could say this is a correction but “I don’t think it’s a market meltdown” Sentiment is still okay, but after recent gains it’s time to pull back. State-owned enterprises have announced earnings and share prices were quite high Following the state media warning about Moutai, investors don’t want to be too bullish “I don’t think the government needs to step in. The yuan is stable and the stock market has been doing well”

Zhengyang Shen, Shanghai-based analyst at Northeast Securities Co.

The 10-year government yield breaching 4% means the return from risk-free assets is rising, so there’s reluctance for capital to enter stocks. When the market lacks new inflows, it loses momentum The decline in Moutai triggered sell-offs in some of the year’s best-performing stocks. When those giants fall, retails investors follow and sell their holdings ChiNext stocks don’t have much support from state-backed funds, so they fall even more