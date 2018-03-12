We maintain Nifty 12-month target at 11600, says Goldman Sachs

Domestic equity inflows may remain strong despite tax concerns, Goldman Sachs said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) in budget 2018. On LTCG arising out of the sale of equity and equity mutual funds, held for over one year, 10 percent tax shall be imposed without benefit of indexation. There is an exemption of LTCG up to Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. Post this announcement in the budget, different concerns were raised in the market including about equity flows. Some even linked the last week’s sharp plunge in the Sensex and Nifty to the fears evoked from the introduction of LTCG on equities.However, reintroduction of LTCG may not hamper domestic equity inflows much, Goldman Sachs says. “Domestic equity inflows may remain strong despite tax concerns,” Goldman Sachs’ Timothy Moe told ET Now in an interaction. The global brokerage has maintained a 12-month target for Nifty at 11600. In addition, Goldman Sachs is overweight on stocks of Aurobindo, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Sensex was trading at 33,717.80 up 1.23% at the time of trading. Nifty 50 was at 10,354.95 up by 1.25%.

The government’s decision to reintroduce LTCG wasn’t a surprise and it’s difficult to assess if the tax is good or bad for the equity market, Adrian Mowat of JP Morgan had told ET Now. S&P 500 may drive emerging market equities and not their fundamentals going ahead, JP Morgan also said. There is a set of market experts that believes reintroduction of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities may help in dampening some froth from the market. LTCG may also help in adding extra revenue to the government’s tax kitty provided if liquidity remains intact in the market and economy remains strong, experts say. The participation of individual investors in the stock markets through mutual fund route may not end soon despite the reintroduction of LTCG, experts say.