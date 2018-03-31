Warren Buffett’s best book recommendation for stock market investors

The Intelligent Investor is a book which talks about the basic values, ethics and principles on investing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The greatest investment wizard of the century, Oracle of Omaha and world’s third richest person Warren Buffett is an avid reader who applies his learnings in foreseeing businesses depending on the respective contemplated potentials. Mr Warren Buffett is very well known for his wisdom and brilliance in the stock markets from many decades now. Despite being high on philanthropic activities Warren Buffett ammases a net worth of $85.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

As Warren Buffett reads a lot and advises the same to the aspiring investors, we take a look at the best book recommended by Warren Buffett for stock market investors.

The book is “The Intelligent Investor” authored by Benjamin Graham. This book was first published way back in the year 1949 and has been revised a number of times. “By far the best book on on investing ever written,” Warren Buffett has said.

The Intelligent Investor is a book which talks about the basic values, ethics and principles on investing. To mention about the reader-friendliness, this book contains 20 chapters which broadly imbibes the fundamental and foundation of investing. “I read the first edition of this book in 1950, when I was nineteen. I thought then it was the by far the best book about investing ever written. I still think it is,” Warren Buffett said in the preface of book.

This book is a ocean of well articulated thoughts and outcomes of various stock markets practises which are been in rigorous application by many traders and investors. To start with, the first chapter explains the contrast between an investment and a speculation and the inferences out of the two instances.

Other notable chapters of the book include, A Century of Stock Market History: The Level of Stock Market Prices in Early 1972, The Investor and Market Fluctuations, The Investor and His Advisers, A Comparison of Four Listed Companies, Four Extremely Instructive Case Histories and more, Shareholders and Managements: Dividend Policy and “Margin of Safety” as the Central Concept of Investment.