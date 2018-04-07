Warren Buffett’s 5 lucrative advices for long-term money making in stock market

From Warren Buffett, one can learn the lessons ranging from management, personal well being, psychology, investing and many more. (Image: Associated Press)

The third-richest person in the world, the investment magnate, the philanthropist Warren Buffett have amassed wealth and knowledge over the years through consistent learning and discipline. There are numerous things such that keeps the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett on top of the league in the business of money making. Warren Buffett believes in investing in a business idea if that sound enough lucrative that it may survive in the longer run even when the market gets disrupted.

From Warren Buffett, one can learn the lessons ranging from management, personal well being, psychology, investing and many more. The greatest investment wizard of our times Warren Buffett is so well managed that he hasn’t skip to address the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway in the annual shareholder meeting even at the age of 87.

With investing as one of the premier agenda amid the priorities of Warren Buffett, we take a look at five lucrative advices for long-term money making in stock market by Warren Buffett.

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

“Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing.”

“If past history was all that is needed to play the game of money, the richest people would be librarians.”

“Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1”

From many years until now, Warren Buffett has been well connected with the World’s second-richest person Bill Gates and has been a shareholder in the Microsoft Corporation also. Through his lifetime so far, Warren Buffett has been actively involved in umpteen philanthropic activities. Warren Buffett have also contributed a sizeable sum to the charitable foundation of Bill Gates named as “Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” that was launched in the year 2000. Warren Buffett is a distinguished personality, respected public figure, true legend and e gentlemen of ideas and action.