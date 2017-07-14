Vikram Limaye to join NSE as the new MD and CEO from Monday

National Stock Exchange (NSE) today said veteran banker Vikram Limaye will join the bourse as its new managing director and chief executive from Monday.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) today said veteran banker Vikram Limaye will join the bourse as its new managing director and chief executive from Monday. He has been relieved by the Supreme Court of his responsibilities at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with immediate effect, NSE said in a statement. Limaye was appointed to a panel, set up by Supreme Court, to administer the BCCI.

“He will be joining the NSE as Managing Director and CEO from Monday, July 17, 2017,” the exchange said. Last month, markets regulator Sebi cleared Limaye’s appointment as head of NSE, provided he gives up his role at BCCI. He was selected as the chief of the exchange by the board of NSE in February following the abrupt exit of Chitra Ramkrishna in December last year. In March, shareholders of the exchange had approved the appointment.

Limaye, who joined IDFC in 2005, has over 25 years of experience with financial institutions, global investment banks, international commercial banks and global accounting firms. He started his professional career with Arthur Andersen in Mumbai in 1987 and has also worked with Ernst & Young and Citibank. He has worked at Wall Street for eight years, with Credit Suisse First Boston before returning to Mumbai in 2004.

Limaye has contributed to various committees of government and industry associations on a range of topics on infrastructure, economic policy, markets and trade. A commerce graduate, Limaye is an MBA in Finance and Multinational Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.