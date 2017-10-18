Vijay Kedia’s Diwali stock pick could give you a perfect Samvat 2074

Ace investor Vijay Kedia’s stock picks have turned out to be real money spinners. (Graphic by Financial Express)

Ace investor Vijay Kedia’s stock picks have turned out to be real money spinners. The Mumbai-based expert investor picked up stocks like Punjab Tractors, Cera Sanitaryware and Atul Auto early on, which have then multiplied many times over. In fact, earlier this week, Aries Agro Ltd, surged more than 40% in two trading sessions to hit 52-week high of Rs 244, after Vijay Kedia picked up 2% stake in the company. What is he betting on this Diwali? In an interview to ET Now, Vijay Kedia revealed– Repro India.

Explaining the rationale for his investment, Vijay Kedia explained, “Right now online book market is just Rs 1,200 crore. If you have to buy a book online, they have to pass through different channels such as author, publisher, distributor and retailers. Now we see a disruption in the industry, as there is no distributor, they have to deal with only publisher, and they have tied up with Ingram, which has 14 million titles. In 3-5 years, this online market is going to expand to Rs 10,000 crore. Right now, they don’t have any competition.”

Vijay Kedia holds around 7 per cent in Repro India. The company provides content and prints magazines and other periodicals, books and brochures, maps, atlases, posters and others. Interestingly, Repro India shares have surged more than 77% in the year so far, as compared to BSE Smallcap Index returns of more than 41% since January.

The ace investor is also betting on Karnataka Bank. He has been bullish on the scene for more than a year now. I’m buying Karnataka Bank. All my stocks are very simple to explain. The bank has projected to double its turnover by 2020 and simple yardstick which is going on in the banking industry is if a bank has and it is a private sector bank,” he explained in an interview to ET Now last, adding, “I am expecting it to be a three bagger or four bagger.” Karnataka Bank shares closed at Rs 159.6 up by more than 1.6% since previous close.