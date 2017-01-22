UtraTech Cement’s Q3 net profit up 5% at R594 crore

The firm further said its board of directors has approved setting up of a 3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh at a total cost of around R2,600 crore. (Reuters)

UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported a 4.7% rise in consolidated net profit at R593.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, on lower expenses. The Aditya Birla Group firm’s consolidated net profit stood at R566.7 crore in the year-ago period However, consolidated total income from operations declined to R6,761 crore from R6,864.5 crore a year ago, a company statement said. The total expenses also came down to R5,914.5 crore as compared to R6,020.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. “Net sales stood at R5,927 crore as compared to R6,013 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was R1,280 crore as compared to R1,274 crore in the same period of the previous year,” the company said.

Profit After Tax (PAT) was up 5%, from R567 crore in Q3FY16 to R594 crore in Q3FY17,” it added. On a standalone basis, its net sales stood at R5,540 crore as compared to R5,652 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was at R1,210 crore as compared to R1,204 crore in third quarter of last fiscal.

The firm further said its board of directors has approved setting up of a 3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh at a total cost of around R2,600 crore. Commercial production from the plant is expected to commence by the fourth quarter of FY’19, it said, adding the plant will help in reduction of lead distance and cater to the markets of south-west Madhya Pradesh, where the company is not a significant player. With this expansion and the acquisition of the cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, the company’s cement capacity will stand augmented at 95 MTPA, including its overseas operations.

On the outlook, the company said that “Continuing government spending on infrastructure, development of smart cities, interest rate cuts supported by interest subsidy schemes for housing will be the key demand drivers.”