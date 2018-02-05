  3. US stock futures open weaker; Treasury futures up on Sunday

Rising bond yields and prospects for increasing inflation undermined equities and pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to a four-year high on Friday.

Published: February 5, 2018

 

US stock futures opened weaker on Sunday, extending the rout equity markets experienced on Friday which saw the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average notch their worst week since early January 2016. (Reuters)

US stock futures opened weaker on Sunday, extending the rout equity markets experienced on Friday which saw the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average notch their worst week since early January 2016. S&P 500 e-minis were down 18, or 0.63 percent. U.S. Treasury futures prices rose at the open of trading with 10 year note futures up 3/32 of a point in price in early trading. Rising bond yields and prospects for increasing inflation undermined equities and pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to a four-year high on Friday.

 

