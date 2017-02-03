Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley’s lower excise duty hike boosts ITC market capitalisation to 3rd spot

On the other hand, shares of HDFC Bank lost some ground on Thursday, allowing ITC to gain. (Reuters)

Shares of cigarette major ITC hit a fresh life-time high on BSE on Thursday a day after the finance minister announced a lower-than-expected hike in excise duty on cigarettes in his Budget speech, reports fe Bureau in Mumbai. The rally in the stock also propelled the company’s market capitalisation to cross that of HDFC Bank, making it the third-most valuable listed company in the country.

On Thursday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of ITC stood at Rs 3.32 lakh crore, which Rs 255 crore more than that of HDFC Bank, Bloomberg data shows. Shares of ITC have climbed over 6% in the last two trading sessions adding Rs 18,970 crore to the company’s total m-cap.

On the other hand, shares of HDFC Bank lost some ground on Thursday, allowing ITC to gain. According to Bloomberg data, cigarettes contributed about 48% of ITC’s total revenue in FY16. As of Thursday, 90.5% of the 43 analysts that track ITC had a ‘buy’ recommendation. Credit Suisse recommended a one-year target price of R320 per share as compared to Thursday’s closing price of R274.3. Jefferies, which also has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, on Wednesday observed that while the excise duty on cigarettes was increased by 6%, the magnitude of the increase was mild than previous years.