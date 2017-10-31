Understanding Mutual Fund charges

It’s imperative for the investors to understand the costs involved in mutual fund investing. (Image: Reuters)

Mutual funds investing in India has reached unprecedented levels, and investors have already pumped in a staggering Rs 21.45 lakh crore into them as at the end of September 2017, according to a report by AMFI. Notably, the Industry’s AUM had crossed the milestone of ₹10 Trillion (₹10 Lakh Crore) for the first time in May 2014 and in a short span of about three years, the AUM size has doubled ₹20 lakh crore. As experts predict that this amount is only slated to increase in the coming days, it’s imperative for the investors to understand the costs involved in mutual fund investing.

Exit Load

When an investor exits his position in a particular scheme, the respective mutual fund would buy back the units at rate lower than the NAV as on the exit date. It is to be noted that there are no fixed exit loads for the schemes. According to a report by Canara Robeco, the current practice is the funds could charge any way from 0.50% to 3.00% depending on the holding period. “If the investors continue to hold the investment beyond the specified period, no exit load is charged,” noted the report. Generally, for equity mutual funds the exit load is 1% for redemption within 365 days. According to a Value Research report, debt funds that follow an accrual strategy have higher exit loads as this strategy calls for patience in investing. For example, Franklin India Corporate Bond Opportunities Fund does not charge any exit load if you withdraw up to 10% of your units, per year. For units in excess of this limit, it charges 3% for withdrawals before 12 months, 2% for withdrawals before 24 months, 1% for withdrawals before 36 months and nil after that.

Fund Running Expenses (based on expense ratio)

The expenses are charged on Daily Net Assets of the specific mutual fund. The guideline rates are given by the regulator and Mutual Funds cannot charge more than the stipulated structure. However, the Canara Robeco report points out, “Even though the expense ratio structure is stipulated by the regulator, it varies based on the size of the net assets of the fund. Higher the net assets, lower expense ratio and lower the net assets higher the expense ratio. This in turn impacts the returns generated by the respective mutual fund.” It is imperative to note that the Net Assets of the fund and NAV declared is after adjusting the expenses. What you see in the Mutual Fund NAV is thus what you will get, both at the time of purchase and redemption, says a Value Research report.

Transaction Charges

Mutual Fund investors will also incur transaction charges, if they invest through a distributor, or intermediary, as opposed to directly investing into the funds. According to HDFC Mutual Fund, “Transaction Charge of Rs. 150 (for a first time investor across mutual funds) or Rs. 100 (for investor other than first time mutual fund investor) per purchase / subscription of Rs. 10,000 and above are deductible from the purchase / subscription amount and payable to the Distributor. The balance amount shall be invested.”