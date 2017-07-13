UBI eyes Rs 500 crore mop-up through Basel III bonds

The stock was trading at Rs 20, up 1.01 per cent, from its previous close, on the BSE. (PTI)

Public lender United Bank of India looks to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. “The board of directors of the bank… approved issuance and allotment of unsecured Basel III compliant, listed, tier-2 bonds in the form of promissory note… with or without greenshoe option, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis,” the bank said in a regulatory filing. The stock was trading at Rs 20, up 1.01 per cent, from its previous close, on the BSE.